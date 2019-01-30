PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Neymar Injury Leaves Him Out 10 Weeks; Tony Romo Is More Famous Than Ever

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wants to know what the frequency is, Kenneth?

Is Lili single?: Rumors have circulated that “Riverdale” actress Lili Reinhart is single and has split from co-star Cole Sprouse. They’re just rumors at this point though.

Neymar out 10 weeks: Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar will be out about 10 weeks with a right foot injury. He will miss both legs of the club’s Champions League matchup against Manchester United.

Romo has found his calling: Tony Romo is more famous than ever thanks to his brilliant turn as a color analyst or CBS.

Tweet of the Day:

Bruce Weber should get this https://t.co/txYaX7RvxK — Koster (@KyleKoster) January 30, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

The Pelicans are not taking trade calls for Anthony Davis

Dean Ambrose will reportedly leave WWE after Wrestlemania 35

Juju Smith-Schuster wants the Steelers to stay together instead of breaking apart

Brandin Cooks surprised a Rams janitor with two Super Bowl tickets

Pittsburgh TV station employee fired over “Known Cheater” graphic under a video of Tom Brady

Song of the Day: