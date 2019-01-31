PM Roundup: Katheryn Winnick; Artie Lange Busted Again; Missouri Hammered By NCAA

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks January 2019 has been the longest six months of its life.

Katheryn and Vikings finish season five: “Vikings” ended its fifth season this week and creator Michael Hirst says the show will end after Season 6. Unfortunately, that means less Katheryn Winnick on our televisions.

Artie busted again: Artie Lange has been arrested again after testing positive for cocaine and morphine. The comedian has battled drug addiction for years and his latest mug shot is incredibly depressing. Please get help Artie.

Mizzou gets hammered: Missouri got blasted by the NCAA due to a tutor doing work for 12 student athletes. As part of the punishment, the football team will face a postseason ban this year.

Tweet of the Day:

This Pelicans/Lakers Cold War has a very High Sparrow vs. Cersei Lannister feel to it Celtics running around the courtroom panicking yelling "the Lakers know they're supposed to be on trial for tampering but they chose not to be. WHY ARE THEY NOT HERE SOMETHING'S WRON—–" pic.twitter.com/7Ip7yoxapX — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 31, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Little Guy Zavier Simpson Has Brought the Skyhook Back

Rival GMs Refusing to Trade LeBron and Lakers Another Star

Missouri Banned from Bowl Game in Kelly Bryant’s Only Season in Columbia

Can We Just Stop With Any Conspiracy Theories on Super Bowl Referee John Parry

Around the Sports Internet:

All the latest from the Anthony Davis trade talks

Five of his protégés explain what makes Bill Belichick so great

Five trade destinations that make sense for Marlins catcher J.T. Realmuto

Kristaps Porzingis is seriously doubting the Knicks’ future as a contender

Song of the Day: