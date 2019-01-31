PM Roundup: Katheryn Winnick; Artie Lange Busted Again; Missouri Hammered By NCAA

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which thinks January 2019 has been the longest six months of its life.
Katheryn and Vikings finish season five: “Vikings” ended its fifth season this week and creator Michael Hirst says the show will end after Season 6. Unfortunately, that means less Katheryn Winnick on our televisions.
Artie busted again: Artie Lange has been arrested again after testing positive for cocaine and morphine. The comedian has battled drug addiction for years and his latest mug shot is incredibly depressing. Please get help Artie.
Mizzou gets hammered: Missouri got blasted by the NCAA due to a tutor doing work for 12 student athletes. As part of the punishment, the football team will face a postseason ban this year.
