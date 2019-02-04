PM Roundup: Demi Lovato; Lakers Improve Trade Offer For Anthony Davis; The Patriots Simply Out-Thought The Rams

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which totally bet the under on the Super Bowl…yeah totally…

Demi quits Twitter over backlash: Demi Lovato deleted her Twitter account on Sunday after making a joke about the 21 Savage controversy. Critics flipped out at her as a result.

Lakers offer more: The Lakers have reportedly improved their trade offer for Anthony Davis.

Patriots out-smart Rams: The Patriots won Super Bowl LIII by simply out-thinking the Rams.

Although auto tune failed Adam Levine terribly, Target Home Collection really came through with his wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/JzMrJYRGSl — Jessie (@CourtJesster83) February 4, 2019

