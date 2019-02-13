PM Roundup: Emily Ratajkowski; Grading The Joe Flacco Trade; Shohei Ohtani Expected To Return In May

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which demands recognition of its “elite” status.

Emily launches lingerie line: Emily Ratajkowski has launched a new lingerie line on Instagram. I’m not sure how that works, but cool.

Flacco trade grades: The Denver Broncos traded for Joe Flacco on Wednesday. Here’s a breakdown of the deal and grades for both sides of it.

Ohtani to return in May?: The Angels reportedly expect Shohei Ohtani to return to the field in May, which is much earlier than anticipated. He’ll obviously be returning just as a hitter as he rehabs his pitching arm.

Tweet of the Day:

Tuesday, in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/IawWLCLNW6 — Troy Machir (@TroyMachir) February 13, 2019

