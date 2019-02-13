Sergio Garcia Finally Offered Up a Full Apology for His Bunker Tantrum

Sergio Garcia has been under the microscope lately for his actions at the Saudi International. Garcia threw a massive tantrum in a bunker, which we’ve seen video of thanks to Geoff Shackelford, the day before he apparently damaged five greens.

Players behind Garcia brought his actions to the attention of the European Tour and Garcia was disqualified from the event. However, European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley didn’t feel like there was any more punishment that the Spaniard deserved.

I, along with many others – here – here, disagree with this and believe that Garcia needs a break from the game to contemplate his actions.

This week, Garcia is making his first appearance of the 2019 PGA Tour season at the Genesis Open where he is listed at +4000 odds to win. Prior to the event, he took to Instagram to offer up a full apology.

“Happy to be in my first @pgatour event of the season and have my brother on the bag again this year. I’ve obviously had some time to reflect, and want to again say I’m sorry to my fans and fellow competitors. What happened is not an example I want to set, and it’s not who I truly am. I am an emotional player and while I believe that’s one of my biggest strengths, it’s also one of my biggest flaws. I’m focused on working hard to channel that emotion the correct way and to be the best me, learn from it and move forward. Thanks for all the support.”

At least Garcia acknowledged that his emotions are a flaw and that he will work to overcome them, however, he would probably appreciate what he has a little more if he had some forced time away from the game.

I guess we’ll find out if Garcia will be able to act like a major champion on the course soon. Dropping f-bombs and slamming a club down occasionally, is fine in my opinion, however, damaging the putting surface could potentially disrupt other player’s performances and should not be tolerated.