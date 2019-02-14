PM Roundup: Mandy Moore; Adam Silver Not Interested In NFL; Ripple Effects Of The Joe Flacco Trade

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is wishing all its sexy readers a happy Valentine’s Day.
Mandy accuses ex-husband of abuse: Mandy Moore and a number of other women have accused her ex-husband Ryan Adams of abuse. The claims are pretty damn awful.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @fossil for giving me the platform to highlight the importance of female friendships in our campaign together and then giving us all an excuse to come together and celebrate on a beautiful Saturday evening at @onegunranch. I know I am better for all of the incredible ladies I have in my life and am grateful to all who came out to share in that sentiment. Also @streicherhair gave me terrazzo-inspired glitter tiles in my hair and I don’t think I’ll ever recover. #sponsored ❤️❤️❤️
Silver not thinking about the NFL: Adam Silver says he hasn’t even considered the option of moving to the NFL and replacing Roger Goodell. Apparently some NFL owners have raised that possibility.
Flacco trade has ripple effects: A look at how the Joe Flacco trade will impact the rest of the NFL.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Manny Machado Rumors: White Sox Haven’t Offered $250 Million
Steve Kerr Lost His Mind And Got Ejected In Loss To Trail Blazers
5 Trade Destinations for Odell Beckham Jr.
Want to Feel Old? Check Out This Manny Machado Stat
Around the Sports Internet:
Is Tua Tagovailoa worth tanking for?
A look at the biggest challenges Kyler Murray will face during the NFL draft process
Draymond Green was less than happy with the flagrant foul he received Wednesday night
10 reasons to be excited about the 2019 MLB season
Song of the Day:
Comments