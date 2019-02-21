PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Ranking Baseball's Top 100 Players; Should Zion Williamson Shut It Down After Knee Injury?

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is fully on board with Zion Williamson skipping the rest of the season.

Lili opens up about therapy: “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart has opened up about starting therapy again. She has long been an advocate, as she has struggled with anxiety and depression throughout her life. Good for her.

Ranking baseball’s best: Ranking the top 100 players in baseball right now.

Time for Zion to sit?: After a scare with a knee injury in Wednesday night’s matchup with North Carolina should Duke’s Zion Williamson just sit out the rest of the season and prepare for the NBA draft?

Tweet of the Day:

Joe lives near the Air Force base where my boyfriend is stationed. I've never met Joe, but my partner and I are arranging a huge group of military guys to go surprise Joe with a salute and happy birthday next weekend. Please consider sending Joe a card! #ThursdayThoughts pic.twitter.com/FMgLls6nmp — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) February 21, 2019

