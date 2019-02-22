PM Roundup: Lily Collins; Robert Kraft Busted; James Harden Blasts Refs

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is ready to get this Friday y’all.

Lily has a new dude?: Lily Collins is openly flirting with Noah Centineo on Instagram, leading many to believe the two are an item.

Kraft busted: Robert Kraft has been charged with solicitation of prostitution in South Florida. Here is a look at what this story could mean for the Patriots owner.

Harden has had it: James Harden ripped NBA official Scott Foster after the Rockets lost to the Lakers Thursday night. The Rockets had a 19-point lead at one point in the third quarter and completely fell apart.

Tweet of the Day:

When I heard the Padres were paying someone 300 million, I assumed it had something to do with the Church scandal. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) February 22, 2019

