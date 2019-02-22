PM Roundup: Lily Collins; Robert Kraft Busted; James Harden Blasts Refs

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is ready to get this Friday y’all.
Lily has a new dude?: Lily Collins is openly flirting with Noah Centineo on Instagram, leading many to believe the two are an item.
Kraft busted: Robert Kraft has been charged with solicitation of prostitution in South Florida. Here is a look at what this story could mean for the Patriots owner.
Harden has had it: James Harden ripped NBA official Scott Foster after the Rockets lost to the Lakers Thursday night. The Rockets had a 19-point lead at one point in the third quarter and completely fell apart.
Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitution as Part of Large Sex Trafficking Investigation in Florida
Here are the Raiders options when it comes to Derek Carr
The Twins and Marwin Gonzalez have agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal
Nationals owner says he hasn’t talked to Bryce Harper in months
Alex Bregman wants to be baseball’s LeBron James
