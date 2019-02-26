PM Roundup: Lauren Cohan; Randy Gregory Suspended Indefinitely; Nolan Arenado Agrees To Massive Extension

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has yet to sign its huge new contract extension…

Lauren returns to TV: Lauren Cohan is returning to TV Wednesday night in her new show “Whiskey Cavalier” on ABC. Check out a review of the show here. Cohan starred on “The Walking Dead” for years and hasn’t ruled out a return to the franchise in some capacity.

Gregory suspended again: Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has been suspended indefinitely for another violation of the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Prior to the 2018 season, Gregory had missed 30 of 32 regular season games due to multiple violations of the substance abuse policy. He returned to play 14 games last season and rack up six sacks.

Nolan gets paid: Nolan Arenado and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a massive, eight-year, $255 million extension. It will give the four-time All-Star the largest per-year salary in baseball history.

Tweet of the Day:

The Big Dog is BACK! #RomanReigns announces that he is in remission and back on #Raw! @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/yHQdiFH2Ty — WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2019

