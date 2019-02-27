PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; Johnny Manziel Released By CFL Team; Nick Foles Will Hit Free Agency

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not dropping new music this week.

Taylor dropping new music?: Taylor Swift fans are all riled up thinking she may be releasing new music soon. They also think she and Katy Perry may be collaborating. Who knows if that’s actually happening but fans seem convinced.

Manziel released by Montreal: Johnny Manziel has been released by the Montreal Alouettes because he “contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play” in the CFL. I’m sure we’ll find out exactly what he did eventually.

Foles to be a free agent: Nick Foles will not be slapped with the franchise tag by the Eagles. That means he’ll be a free agent instead of returning to Philly.

Tweet of the Day:

A fan told Kyle Lowry to shoot. Kyle Lowry shot. 😂 pic.twitter.com/m81V1ElvUl — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) February 27, 2019

