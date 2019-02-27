PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; Johnny Manziel Released By CFL Team; Nick Foles Will Hit Free Agency

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is not dropping new music this week.
Taylor dropping new music?: Taylor Swift fans are all riled up thinking she may be releasing new music soon. They also think she and Katy Perry may be collaborating. Who knows if that’s actually happening but fans seem convinced.
View this post on Instagram
It’s so hard to believe that tonight will be the last time we wear these costumes, play this set list, do this choreography, and then say goodbye to the Reputation Stadium Tour. Thank you to the crowds that have lit up our year. We do this last one for all of you. ❤️ PS make sure to scream loud for @mariawada and @maho_udo tonight!! Their families are here and this is their hometown show 💥💥💥💥💥💥 📷: @junsatophoto // @gettyentertainment
Manziel released by Montreal: Johnny Manziel has been released by the Montreal Alouettes because he “contravened the agreement which made him eligible to play” in the CFL. I’m sure we’ll find out exactly what he did eventually.
Foles to be a free agent: Nick Foles will not be slapped with the franchise tag by the Eagles. That means he’ll be a free agent instead of returning to Philly.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies Worried They Could Lose All-Star
VIDEO: Kid Touches Russell Westbrook, Lives to Tell About It
Tua Tagovailoa Is the Heisman Favorite, But Don’t Bet On Him
Ryan Lochte Is Quoting A Socrates, not The Socrates
Around the Sports Internet:
Bryce Harper’s decision could come down to the Dodgers and the Giants
LeBron James is failing as the leader of the Lakers
Latest watch for the top NBA prospects
The Blue Jays claim top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. isn’t ready for the big leagues
Song of the Day:
Comments