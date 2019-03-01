PM Roundup: Sophie Turner; Bryce Harper On His Decision; Chiefs Want OT Rule Change

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is coming to you from Bloomington, Indiana today. Go Hoosiers!

Sophie is Dark Phoenix: The “Dark Phoenix” trailer is out and Sophie Turner looks positively terrifying as Jean Grey. It’s a big year for Turner, as the final season of “Game of Thrones” promises to feature her prominently.

Harper opens up on decision: Bryce Harper has opened up about his decision to sign with the Philadelphia Phillies. He took the 13-year deal because he only wants to play for one team.

Chiefs want to change OT rule: The Kansas City Chiefs are pushing the NFL to change the overtime rules that prevented them from getting the ball in OT of the AFC Championship Game. A change would have a ton of support among football fans.

