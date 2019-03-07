PM Roundup: Emmy Rossum; Will Wade Caught On Wiretap; Teams Interested In Josh Rosen

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hasn’t ever watched “The Bachelor” but thinks this Colton guy might have some issues…

Emmy’s exit will be crazy: Emmy Rossum is coming up on her final episode of “Shameless.” Her co-stars think her departure is going to be crazy.

Will caught on the wire: LSU head basketball coach Will Wade was reportedly caught on an FBI wiretap discussing a “strong-ass offer” to a recruit.

Rosen in demand: A number of NFL teams are reportedly interested in landing Cardinals quarterback Josh Rosen via trade. Teams are convinced Arizona is willing to move Rosen this offseason.

Tweet of the Day:

Gordon Hayward makes up for fouling Buddy Hield on a 3 point shot allowing the Kings to tie it by getting the game winner on the inbounds pic.twitter.com/QYaLtmmiKB — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 7, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Trade To The Browns Would Be Fun, Crazy

Jon Gruden Should Go and Get Kyler Murray, Antonio Brown, and Le’Veon Bell

Mark Jackson Ripped Rajon Rondo During Lakers Loss

VIDEO: ESPN Ignores Elephant in Room Named Bill Simmons

Around the Sports Internet:

Here are all the reasons the Giants won’t trade Odell Beckham Jr.

Every team’s biggest flight risk this summer

LeBron James’ big moment fell flat in Los Angeles

The Raiders are reportedly hesitant about trading for Antonio Brown

Song of the Day: