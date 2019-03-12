PM Roundup: Leighton Meester; Crazy College Admissions Bribery Scandal; NFL Offseason Grades So Far

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not asked to participate in “Operation Varsity Blues.”

Leighton reveals her diet: Leighton Meester has revealed the diet and exercise tips that have kept her in fantastic shape.

Bribery scandal rocks colleges across the country: A college admissions bribery scandal has absolutely rocked the country. And it has a sports twist. Parents bribed colleges — and in some cases posed their kids as athletes — in order to get them acceptance into colleges out of their academic range. It’s insane. Oh, and the FBI’s code name for the scandal? “Operation Varsity Blues.” It’s just perfect.

NFL offseason grades so far: Grades for every move of the NFL’s crazy offseason so far.

Tweet of the Day:

It sounds exhausting to have rich dumb children — Matt 🥌 Sussman (@suss2hyphens) March 12, 2019

