PM Roundup: Nikki Bella Retires; Michael Avenatti Arrested; Rob Gronkowski Could Return

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can confirm it is not Nikki Bella’s new boyfriend.
Nikki is retiring: Nikki Bella has announced her retirement from WWE. At the same time, she has gone “Instagram official” with her boyfriend — no, it’s not Henry Cejudo — it’s her former “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Artem Chigvintsev.
Avenatti arrested: Michael Avenatti has been arrested and charged with attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike.
Gronk could return: Rob Gronkowski’s agent has left the door open for the tight end to return to the NFL at some point.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
WWE Nails Its Historic WrestleMania Main Event
AUDIO: Dick Vitale Spot on Baton Rouge Radio Got Very Heated
Losers From the First Weekend of the 2019 NCAA Tournament
Get Ready for the Rob Gronkowski Comeback Watch
Around the Sports Internet:
The Patriots should be fine without Gronk
If LeBron is playing he refuses to tank
LeBron says he’d welcome Lonzo Ball to Nike if he left Big Baller Brand
Jeremy Maclin has announced his retirement from the NFL
Song of the Day:
Comments