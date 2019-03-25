PM Roundup: Nikki Bella Retires; Michael Avenatti Arrested; Rob Gronkowski Could Return

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can confirm it is not Nikki Bella’s new boyfriend.

Nikki is retiring: Nikki Bella has announced her retirement from WWE. At the same time, she has gone “Instagram official” with her boyfriend — no, it’s not Henry Cejudo — it’s her former “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Avenatti arrested: Michael Avenatti has been arrested and charged with attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike.

Gronk could return: Rob Gronkowski’s agent has left the door open for the tight end to return to the NFL at some point.

Tweet of the Day:

Coby White has been having “Wait why isn’t he higher on draft boards?” games for like four months straight — Andrew Sharp (@andrewsharp) March 24, 2019

