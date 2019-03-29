PM Roundup: Anna Kendrick; Coby White Is North Carolina's Pace-Setter; How the Lakers Wasted LeBron James' First Year

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so ready for this Friday.

All about Coby: Freshman point guard Coby White is the engine that drives North Carolina’s offense.

Lakers wasted LeBron: A look at how the Los Angeles Lakers wasted Year 1 of LeBron James. A lot of noteworthy things happened, very few of them were good.

Most Executives, Agents Around NBA Believe Kevin Durant is Heading to Knicks

Sean Payton Thinks NFL Hiring Process is Flawed, Is Right

Becky Lynch Takes a Shot at Rob Gronkowski’s Potential WWE Career

10 Extreme Overreactions After MLB Opening Day

The 49ers tried to trade for Odell Beckham Jr. but the price was too steep

Believe the hype around the Phillies

LeBron James hasn’t been a huge fan of the Lakers’ roster choices

Passing judgement on Opening Day

