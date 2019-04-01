PM Roundup: Kristin Cavallari; Tom Brady Fakes Retirement; Odell Beckham Jr. In Cleveland

Kristin Cavallari

PM Roundup

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is all-in on the upcoming Final Four, which should be super weird. 

Kristin reflects on her past: Kristin Cavallari reflected on her “Laguna Beach” days during a visit home. She appears to have relished her role as a “villain” on the teen reality show.

New releases ✨ @uncommonjames

Mellow yellow

Sunday funday

Tom’s bad prank: Tom Brady attempted to pull an April Fool’s Day prank and it was a really bad one. He joined Twitter and faked his retirement. No one bought it.

OBJ has arrived in Cleveland: The Odell Beckham Jr. era has officially begun in Cleveland. Here’s what that will look like.

Tweet of the Day:

The 2019 Final Four Won’t Feature Any One-And-Done Players

Inside the Trail-Blazing Career of Chiney Ogwumike of ESPN and WNBA

8 Bold Final Four Predictions

Yankees Slugger Giancarlo Stanton Out With Biceps Strain, Clint Frazier Called Up

The Lakers had to convince LeBron James to sit for the rest of the year

The Padres had a huge opening weekend and look like they’ll be a lot of fun

The best potential landing spots for Zion Williamson

The Raiders held private workouts for the draft’s top two quarterbacks

