PM Roundup: Kristin Cavallari; Tom Brady Fakes Retirement; Odell Beckham Jr. In Cleveland

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is all-in on the upcoming Final Four, which should be super weird.

Kristin reflects on her past: Kristin Cavallari reflected on her “Laguna Beach” days during a visit home. She appears to have relished her role as a “villain” on the teen reality show.

Tom’s bad prank: Tom Brady attempted to pull an April Fool’s Day prank and it was a really bad one. He joined Twitter and faked his retirement. No one bought it.

OBJ has arrived in Cleveland: The Odell Beckham Jr. era has officially begun in Cleveland. Here’s what that will look like.

Tweet of the Day:

this is the funniest start to an interview i have ever seen i love robert smith man pic.twitter.com/7H4okzPX0L — al (@_hidingwithboys) March 30, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

