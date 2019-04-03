PM Roundup: Savannah Chrisley Engaged; Conor McGregor Insults Khabib Nurmagomedov's Wife, Religion

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is fairly certain it is a better college basketball coach than Jamie Dixon.
Savannah engaged to hockey player: Savannah Chrisley has dated a few athletes in the past, but she appears to have found the right one. She’s now engaged to hockey player Nic Kerdiles.
Conor goes after Khabib: Conor McGregor took a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov’s wife and religion on Twitter. He then deleted the tweet. It seems Conor is far more interested in courting controversy than actually fighting these days.
McCarthy vents on firing: Mike McCarthy claims the Packers handled his firing poorly. He said it couldn’t have been handled any worse. That’s just nonsense…they could have left him on the airport tarmac.
