Steelers Fan Who Started Antonio Brown vs JuJu Smith-Schuster Twitter War Happy With Outcome

The most surprising piece of NFL drama this offseason came courtesy of “Steelers Steve 🤟🏼“, a man with 129 followers on Twitter, up 35 followers since he ignited the Twitter beef between Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

While Brown’s harsh criticism of Smith-Schuster created massive ripples throughout the NFL, and Smith-Schuster’s response also made the rounds, the man who started it all sat back and enjoyed the show.

“I wasn’t sure if he (Antonio Brown) would respond or not, I think it’s funny he did though,” Steelers Steve 🤟🏼 wrote via DM. “I’m glad that JuJu fired back and put his voice to the situation so it wasn’t one sided with AB, since that is how it’s been for 3 months.”

The interesting point here is not only the feud between Brown and Smith-Schuster, but also how a fan played a role in the unraveling of their relationship. The tweet Steve sent was innocent enough and came in response to Brown’s tweet discussing Pittsburgh fans, like Steve. He pointed out JuJu was named Steelers team MVP and it struck a nerve with Brown.

Emotion: boy fumbled the whole post season in the biggest game of year ! Everyone went blind to busy making guys famous not enough reality these days ! 🤙🏾 by the way check the list https://t.co/2SWWT8k0jx — Antonio Brown (@AB84) April 7, 2019

JuJu got caught in the crossfire of a fan posting a simple photo of him and Brown responding with a shot at him. It made no sense, but then again, that’s been the story for Brown this offseason.

“I’m just sick of seeing AB put my Steelers and his old teammates down, we all supported him for 9 years and he seems to forget that,” Steve added. “He’s so active on social media with his own narratives but that’s only his reality and everyone should understand that.”

It’s interesting to consider how much power one tweet can have. Whatever relationship Brown and Smith-Schuster had was seemingly torched during their fiery Twitter exchange. Public perceptions of Brown also changed based on him calling out his former teammate. It even led to Texans safety Justin Reid saying he can’t wait to “smash” Antonio Brown. And it all started because “Steelers Steve 🤟🏼” posted a photo.

I respect his game but I can’t wait to smash this dude 😂 No need for that https://t.co/luWgSZqCOB — Justin Reid (@jreid_viii) April 7, 2019

There’s a lot to be learned from this, for both players and tweeters, but the underlying reality is one tweet really can change a lot, and it doesn’t take a celebrity to do it.