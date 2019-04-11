PM Roundup: Ariel Winter; Masters Leaderboard; Leonard Fournette Arrested

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t competing at The Masters this year. It figured it would give everyone else a chance.
Ariel discusses weight loss: Ariel Winter opened up about her rapid weight loss, claiming she changed anti-depressant drugs and that her metabolism changed as a result.
Latest from Augusta: Keep track of the latest from The Masters, where Tiger Woods is off to a really good start.
Fournette arrested: Leonard Fournette has been arrested for driving with a suspended license.
