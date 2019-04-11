PM Roundup: Ariel Winter; Masters Leaderboard; Leonard Fournette Arrested

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t competing at The Masters this year. It figured it would give everyone else a chance.

Ariel discusses weight loss: Ariel Winter opened up about her rapid weight loss, claiming she changed anti-depressant drugs and that her metabolism changed as a result.

Latest from Augusta: Keep track of the latest from The Masters, where Tiger Woods is off to a really good start.

Fournette arrested: Leonard Fournette has been arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Tweet of the Day:

she thought the DA had a pair of 5's but they really had a ………………… Full House https://t.co/JfbvVPJEEh — Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) April 10, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Jason Day Hurt His Back Picking Up His Daughter

The Kings Are Firing Dave Joerger After Their Best Season in 15 Years

UCLA’s Mess Of A Coaching Search Showed How Far Basketball Program Has Fallen

Rashard Mendenhall Can’t Decide If Ben Roethlisberger Is Racist Or Not

Around the Sports Internet:

Jack Del Rio thinks Antonio Brown will be a pain for the Raiders

Each team’s biggest need heading into the 2019 NFL Draft

Clayton Kershaw will make his season debut on Monday

Philadelphia will reportedly host the 2026 MLB All-Star Game

Song of the Day: