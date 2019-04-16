PM Roundup: Bella Thorne; Russell Wilson Gets Huge New Contract; DeMarcus Cousins Out For Rest Of Postseason

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just happy it’s not DeMarcus Cousins’ quad right now.

Bella is single: Bella Thorne has announced her split from long-time boyfriend Mod Sun. Yeah, that’s actually what he calls himself.

Russell gets paid: Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have reportedly reached agreement on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus.

Boogie is done: DeMarcus Cousins is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs due to a serious quad injury.

Tweet of the Day:

The rose window of Notre Dame has survived! #NotreDameCathedralFire pic.twitter.com/BHO42phG60 — Julia Thomas (@AuthorJuliaT) April 16, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Ranking the NFL Quarterbacks 1-32: It’s an Old Man’s League

‘First Take’ Fart Investigation Rocks ESPN

VIDEO: Michael Kay Chestily Proclaims He Kicked Mike Francesa’s Ass

DeMarcus Cousins Injury Doesn’t Change Warriors’ Winning Script

Around the Sports Internet:

Ryan Fitzpatrick says he’s in “peak offseason form” right now

Ben Simmons may have saved the Sixers’ first-round series

The Clippers rallied from 31 points down to beat the Warriors

The A’s reportedly offered Kyler Murray $14 million to forgo the 2019 NFL Draft

Rick Barnes would have gone to UCLA if the Bruins would have paid his buyout

Song of the Day: