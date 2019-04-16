PM Roundup: Bella Thorne; Russell Wilson Gets Huge New Contract; DeMarcus Cousins Out For Rest Of Postseason

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is just happy it’s not DeMarcus Cousins’ quad right now.
Bella is single: Bella Thorne has announced her split from long-time boyfriend Mod Sun. Yeah, that’s actually what he calls himself.
“The stand out in this film is without a doubt, Bella Thorne. After this performance, I do not see how she will not be getting top billing in some of Hollywood's most sought-after properties. The woman is a star. Period. I very much mean this in the Scarlet Johansson sense rather than the Meryl Streep sense, but who knows. She definitely showed more range in this film than I have ever seen from her before. Maybe Bella Thorne is the real deal all around. “ Thank u for the write up 😍😍😍💰💰💰
Russell gets paid: Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks have reportedly reached agreement on a four-year, $140 million extension that includes a $65 million signing bonus.
Boogie is done: DeMarcus Cousins is expected to miss the rest of the playoffs due to a serious quad injury.
