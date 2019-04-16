Draymond Green's Mom Retweets Tweets Ripping Kevin Durant and Steve Kerr

Draymond Green is known as a fiery presence on the court and in the Warriors’ locker room, usually for better but sometimes for worse saying exactly what’s on his mind at all times. His mother, Mary Babers, has a similarly passionate presence on social media.

After the Warriors blew a 31-point second half lead against the Clippers late last night, she hit the retweet button a bunch of times, including on several tweets that were critical of Kevin Durant or Steve Kerr.

Draymond, as you surely remember, has had tiffs with both KD and Kerr this past season. This will almost certainly have exactly zero impact on the Warriors’ title aspirations, but it’s an entertaining subplot to one of the more improbable single-game sports comebacks in recent memory.