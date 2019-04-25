PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; Kings, NBA Investigating Luke Walton; Yankees Trade For Cameron Maybin

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so excited for draft day. No, not the lame Kevin Costner movie, the real thing.

Olivia is mad: Olivia Munn ripped fashion police blogs, claiming they contribute to the suppression of women.

Walton claims investigated: The NBA and the Sacramento Kings have launched a joint investigation into sexual assault allegations against Luke Walton.

Yankees trade for Maybin: The New York Yankees have traded for Cameron Maybin, acquiring him from the Cleveland Indians.

Tweet of the Day:

Lou Williams a walking mixtape pic.twitter.com/JbDZEoeL4y — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 25, 2019

