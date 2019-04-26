VIDEO: Steve Smith Unloads on Josh Rosen for Unfollowing the Arizona Cardinals

Josh Rosen unfollowed the Arizona Cardinals on Instagram and Twitter today, hours after the franchise took Kyler Murray with the top overall pick in the NFL draft. He appears to be on his way to Miami for very real, non-social media reasons.

NFL Network tackled the topic before the drafting begins anew tonight and Steve Smith — as he’s wont to do — delivered a strong take about Rosen.

Listen here….. former NFL legend Steve Smith just carved up Josh Rosen with the truth. Preach! Remember you been warned. pic.twitter.com/7n3Pwn064y — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 26, 2019

I am deeply conflicted here. Smith makes a great point about how everyone on a roster is constantly playing for his job and these draft picks will inevitably take some jobs. On the other hand, it’s hard to imagine someone not impacted by a social media unfollow conjuring up this type of emotion.

Good television, though.

Another weird thing about this follow-unfollow business is how the act is being framed as if it takes a significant amount of time. In reality, it’s just clicking a few buttons. It takes, literally, less than a second.

The lesson, as always, is to never go online. Nothing good ever happens here.