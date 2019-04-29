PM Roundup: Ashley Benson; Gregg Popovich, Spurs Negotiating New Contract; Josh Rosen Takes Trade In Stride

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which isn’t yet over the emotional toll of the Battle of Winterfell.
Ashley and Cara rip homophobic trolls: Cara Delevingne called Ashley Benson her “true love” and the duo lashed out at homophobic trolls on Instagram.
Pop negotiating a new deal: On Monday, Gregg Popovich revealed he is in the process of negotiating a new contract with the San Antonio Spurs. The 70-year-old coach just finished his 23rd season with the organization.
Rosen seems OK with trade: Josh Rosen seems to be handling his draft weekend trade from the Cardinals to the Dolphins well.
Tweet of the Day:
