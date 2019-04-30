PM Roundup: Olivia Munn; Jamaal Charles To Retire; ESPN the Magazine Going Out Of Print

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which misses the days when sports talk radio was king.

Jamaal Charles to retire: Jamaal Charles will sign a one-day contract with the Kansas City Chiefs and announce his retirement. The 32-year-old running back was once one of the NFL’s most explosive players and he is Kansas City’s all-time leading rusher with 7,260 yards.

ESPN the Magazine will stop printing: ESPN the Magazine will issue its final print edition in September. The magazine has been around for 21 years.

Tweet of the Day:

I was discovered by a master filmmaker by the name of John Singleton. He not only made me a movie star but made me a filmmaker. There are no words to express how sad I am to lose my brother, friend & mentor. He loved bring the black experience to the world. ..Us at Cannes ‘90 pic.twitter.com/CaRKjZtjgB — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 29, 2019

