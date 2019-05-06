Aaron Rodgers Trolls Paul Pierce Bucks-Celtics Call

Paul Pierce declared the Bucks-Celtics series to be over after Boston trounced in Game 1. He was incorrect. Aaron Rodgers, who has a minority ownership stake in the Bucks, reminded the ESPN analyst of his mistake:

Maybe Paul Pierce was right @bucks #3-1 — Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) May 7, 2019

The one thing that I fear here as a fan of both Rodgers and the Bucks is that he could be making the same mistake as Pierce. I know it seems very unlikely right now that the Celtics could come back given that two of the three remaining games in the series are in Milwaukee and the Celtics have looked atrocious for three straight second halves. Nonetheless, it’s my personal preference to refrain from trolling until the adversary is officially dead and buried.