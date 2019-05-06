PM Roundup: Emilia Clarke; DeMarcus Cousins Expects To Play This Season; Richie Incognito Attempting NFL Comeback

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has no idea what’s going to happen on “Game of Thrones.”

Dany is going mad: Emilia Clarke’s “Game of Thrones” character Daenerys Targaryen might be losing her mind after the last few episodes of the show.

Boogie expects to play this season: DeMarcus Cousins expects to play again this season. He’d be a huge boost to the Warriors.

Incognito attempting comeback: Richie Incognito is attempting an NFL comeback as he’s working out with the Raiders.

HUNTER RENFROE WALK OFF GRAND SLAM ASDFGHJKLWDNJSON@PADRES WIN!!!!!!#FriarFaithful pic.twitter.com/Ou2cqu9Gvk — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) May 5, 2019

White Red Sox Players to Attend White House, Others Not So Much

Surveying the NBA Playoff and Free Agency Landscape With Rob Perez

Warriors Preparing For Possible ‘Seismic Change’ Heading Into Offseason

What Was That Starbucks Coffee Cup Doing in Game of Thrones Last Night?

