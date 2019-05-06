NBA

Surveying the NBA Playoff and Free Agency Landscape With Rob Perez

Glass Half Empty Podcast

Action Network multimedia guru Rob Perez (WorldWideWob) joins the Glass Half Empty podcast! We discussed:

  • The new narrative about whether Steph Curry is clutch.
  • Will this Raptors series wind up being the referendum on the Process Sixers? Is it also now or never for the Rockets?
  • If only one were possible, would Giannis be better off becoming an 80% free throw shooter or 35% three point shooter? Don’t the Bucks have the best shot to knock off the Warriors?
  • What he’d give up for the Knicks to get Zion and Durant, and how Durant has probably decided on the Knicks next season but could also change his mind.
  • Why Jimmy Butler makes sense as the star to land with LeBron.
  • How The Action Network lets him do ‘Wob stuff’

Hope you enjoy!

