Surveying the NBA Playoff and Free Agency Landscape With Rob Perez

Action Network multimedia guru Rob Perez (WorldWideWob) joins the Glass Half Empty podcast! We discussed:
- The new narrative about whether Steph Curry is clutch.
- Will this Raptors series wind up being the referendum on the Process Sixers? Is it also now or never for the Rockets?
- If only one were possible, would Giannis be better off becoming an 80% free throw shooter or 35% three point shooter? Don’t the Bucks have the best shot to knock off the Warriors?
- What he’d give up for the Knicks to get Zion and Durant, and how Durant has probably decided on the Knicks next season but could also change his mind.
- Why Jimmy Butler makes sense as the star to land with LeBron.
- How The Action Network lets him do ‘Wob stuff’
Hope you enjoy!
