PM Roundup: Hilary Duff Engaged; Frank Vogel Interviewing With Lakers; Top Florida Recruit Chris Steele To Transfer

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is sorry for a lot of you who it knows thought you’d marry Hilary Duff eventually.

Hilary is engaged: Hilary Duff is engaged to her singer/songwriter boyfriend Matthew Koma. The couple has a baby daughter who was born in October.

Vogel interviewing with Lakers: Frank Vogel will reportedly be interviewing for the vacant Lakers head coaching job. Vogel previously coached the Orlando Magic and Indiana Pacers. He reached the conference finals twice with the Pacers, losing to LeBron James and the Miami Heat both times.

Steele transferring from Florida: Top cornerback recruit Chris Steele has entered the NCAA transfer portal. A five-star in the 2019 class, Steele asked Florida to transfer him to a different dorm because of issues with his roommate. Florida refused. That roommate, Jalon Jones, was later accused of sexual battery by two students in April.

Tweet of the Day:

Sliding into your DMs like: pic.twitter.com/0UCPWrkhmK — Cubs Talk (@NBCSCubs) May 9, 2019

