PM Roundup: Olivia Culpo; Seth Curry Called The Nuggets 'Sassy'; Zach Smith Arrested

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is shocked, SHOCKED that Zach Smith got arrested again. That guy seemed like such a straight-shooter.
Olivia is struggling with dating: Olivia Culpo opened up about her struggles with dating in the wake of her breakup with Danny Amendola.
@si_swimsuit .. It’s finally here!!!!!! This was one of my hardest days for personal reasons (as some of you may remember). I landed in Australia to shoot these photos with some info that rocked my world. Looking back at this first picture, I know exactly what was going through my mind at the time. I was so incredibly thankful for the opportunity to be doing something I had dreamed of, and wished and hoped for since I was a little girl. And I sit here today feeling SO grateful. I feel like I worked really hard, and hope I can use my experience to inspire people to 1. Always follow your dreams 2. Know the power of the law of attraction and manifesting what you want in life 3. Try your hardest to always give thanks, even when it is difficult and you may not understand why certain things happen when they do. Even though I was struggling on this day, I know in this picture I was thanking God for the opportunities life has given me and for making every day a blessing. I love you all and PS thank you for the bday wishes!!!!
Curry with an odd word choice: After an in-game scuffle with Denver’s Will Barton, Portland’s Seth Curry called the Nuggets “sassy.” Which is an odd choice of words for a group of professional athletes, but whatever.
Smith arrested: Former Ohio State receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested on Thursday for violating a civil protection order.
