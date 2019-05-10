PM Roundup: Olivia Culpo; Seth Curry Called The Nuggets 'Sassy'; Zach Smith Arrested

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is shocked, SHOCKED that Zach Smith got arrested again. That guy seemed like such a straight-shooter.

Olivia is struggling with dating: Olivia Culpo opened up about her struggles with dating in the wake of her breakup with Danny Amendola.

Curry with an odd word choice: After an in-game scuffle with Denver’s Will Barton, Portland’s Seth Curry called the Nuggets “sassy.” Which is an odd choice of words for a group of professional athletes, but whatever.

Smith arrested: Former Ohio State receivers coach Zach Smith was arrested on Thursday for violating a civil protection order.

Richard Jefferson Has Inside Info On The Lakers, Says Rob Pelinka Needs To Go

Jalen Rose: LeBron James Should Ask for Trade If Lakers Don’t Hire His Preferred Coach

This Is Houston’s Best and Last Chance to Beat the Warriors

Vladimir Putin Scores 8 Goals, Falls On Face, Things Don’t Seem Totally On the Level

Can the Nationals turn around their season?

The Warriors need Draymond Green’s best now more than ever

Bucks fans are calling out Paul Pierce

The Lakers are reportedly going to interview J.B. Bickerstaff

