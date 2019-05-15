PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; Lakers Win Big At Draft Lottery; Stephen A. Smith In Agony Over Knicks Losing Lottery

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so glad we’re done with all this Taylor Swift/Joe Jonas drama.

Taylor regrets blasting Joe: Taylor Swift says she regrets ripping Joe Jonas after they broke up a decade ago.

Lakers win big at lottery: The Los Angeles Lakers somehow jumped up to the fourth pick in the NBA draft thanks to the lottery. The Pelicans were the biggest winners, but the Lakers jumped up the most.

Stephen A. can’t believe it: Stephen A. Smith was apoplectic after the Knicks lost the lottery and wound up with the third pick in the draft.

Tweet of the Day:

Knicks fans building up a super team and then having it crumble right in front of them pic.twitter.com/ny9Nf1wOKZ — Dylan (@Dylangonzalez21) May 15, 2019

