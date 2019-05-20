PM Roundup: Camila Morrone; Lakers Won't Be Trading LeBron James; Colts Sign Chad Kelly

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is super bummed it didn’t get to sit on the Iron Throne.

Camila and Leo still together: Camila Morrone is still with Leonardo DiCaprio and the two were taking in the sights at the Cannes Film Festival this weekend.

LeBron isn’t going anywhere: The Lakers won’t be trading LeBron James this offseason. That’s according to Magic Johnson, who revealed all of the team’s offseason plans today.

Colts sign Kelly: The Colts signed oft-troubled quarterback Chad Kelly. Kelly was arrested last October for criminal trespassing, which led to his release by the Denver Broncos.

Tweet of the Day:

Magic Johnson on First Take right now. pic.twitter.com/tH7tqBfMNG — Sergio Gonzalez (@thatgonzalez) May 20, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Peyton Manning Won’t Even Consider Taking Jets GM Job

VIDEO: Magic Johnson Calls Out Rob Pelinka for Backstabbing on First Take

Game Of Thrones: Best Twitter Reactions And Memes From The Series Finale

VIDEO: Kobe Bryant’s 13-Year-Old Daughter Gianna Can Ball

Around the Sports Internet:

Al Unser Jr. arrested for OWI

Major League Baseball’s biggest quarter-season surprises

Ranking the NFL’s 25 best offseason moves

Mike D’Antoni hopes to coach three more years in Houston

Song of the Day: