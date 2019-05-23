PM Roundup: Allison Williams; Mike Budenholzer Doesn't Like Drake; Owen Hart Died 20 Years Ago

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe the WWE survived after Owen Hart’s death.
Allison in “The Perfection”: Allison Williams stars in a new Netflix horror flick “The Perfection.” The movie is getting outstanding reviews.
Coach Bud doesn’t like Drake: Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer isn’t a big fan of Drake’s antics during Raptors games.
Anniversary of Owen’s death: Owen Hart died 20 years ago today after falling from the rafters to his death during a WWE pay-per-view event. I still remember how shocking that all was, especially because many of us didn’t find out until the next night when Raw is War aired.
