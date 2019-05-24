PM Roundup: Mandy Moore; Pacman Jones Retires; Donovan McNabb Says He's A Hall Of Famer

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hopes you all have actual plans for Memorial Day weekend.

Mandy hiking to Everest: Mandy Moore is documenting her hike to base camp of Mount Everest. The actress summited Mt. Kilimanjaro last year.

Pacman hangs em up: Adam “Pacman” Jones has announced his retirement after a 14-year career. Pacman Jones made more news off-the-field than he did on-the-field over the years.

McNabb a Hall of Famer?: Donovan McNabb says he’s definitely a Hall of Famer. McNabb has been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2017 but has yet to be inducted.

Tweet of the Day:

Aaron Rodgers was winless in 7 games as an underdog in 2018. Off to a similar start in 2019. This is brutal. pic.twitter.com/hnSHQsqf43 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 24, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

2019 MLB Draft: The Best Tools In This Year’s Class

Fred VanVleet Hasn’t Missed Since His Son Was Born

Drake Trolled Mallory Edens Back on Instagram

VIDEO: Aaron Rodgers and David Bakhtiari Chug Beer at Bucks Game

Around the Sports Internet:

Adam Gase is now firmly under the microscope

All the latest NBA draft rumors

The top 20 MLB trade deadline targets

Ranking the 25 best NFL players under 25

Song of the Day: