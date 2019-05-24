PM Roundup: Mandy Moore; Pacman Jones Retires; Donovan McNabb Says He's A Hall Of Famer

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hopes you all have actual plans for Memorial Day weekend.
Mandy hiking to Everest: Mandy Moore is documenting her hike to base camp of Mount Everest. The actress summited Mt. Kilimanjaro last year.
Pacman hangs em up: Adam “Pacman” Jones has announced his retirement after a 14-year career. Pacman Jones made more news off-the-field than he did on-the-field over the years.
McNabb a Hall of Famer?: Donovan McNabb says he’s definitely a Hall of Famer. McNabb has been eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 2017 but has yet to be inducted.
