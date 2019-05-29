PM Roundup: Ashley Benson; Anthony Davis Met With David Griffin; Rockets Open To Trading Everyone

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has no idea what a “sex bench” is.

Ashley and Cara make headlines: Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne made headlines with a racy purchase for their LA home.

Davis, Griffin meet: Anthony Davis and new Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin met in Los Angeles on Wednesday. The two discussed the vision for the franchise moving forward.

Rockets ready to trade: The Houston Rockets are open to trading anyone on the roster.

Tweet of the Day:

What is…the most common quote from high school seniors who have committed to attend Barnard College? https://t.co/kajORdrCuL — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) May 29, 2019

