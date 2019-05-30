PM Roundup: Camila Cabello; Zion Williamson Signs With CAA Sports; Brad Calipari Transferring From Kentucky

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is upset Zion didn’t sign with its agency.
Camila’s new song has people thinking: Camila Cabello’s new song with Mark Ronson has everyone in their feelings.
View this post on Instagram
I literally feel like I have been born again. Thank you, Rome, for your people, your food, your history, your open air museum that you’ve let me get lost in. I love being swallowed up by the world and it’s cultures, and there’s nothing I love more than getting out there, and really living like an artist, not just creating like one. Falling in love with foods, cultures, strangers, languages… and realizing there’s millions of versions of life and no right way to live it. There are a million lives out there and at any moment we can go out there and experience another version. I took a spontaneous trip to my dream place, Italy. I’d always wanted to go but had only been there a day in between promo tour. My soul yearned for some damn fun. Fun that wouldn’t contribute to my album, my career, fun that wouldn’t be effective or productive or contributing to my goals. Just living. Just being human. Just experiencing the art around me and letting myself feel tiny in it. I had the time of my life. Thank you Italy 💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋💋
Zion has picked an agency: Zion Williamson, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has picked CAA Sports to represent him.
Calipari’s son to transfer: Brad Calipari, John Calipari’s son, will reportedly transfer away from Kentucky.
Tweet of the Day:
Song of the Day:
