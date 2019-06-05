PM Roundup: Jessie J; Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Lawsuit Continues; Anthony Davis Preferences Revealed

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which wishes they’d move the blogger equivalent of the 3-point line back.

Jessie J photo has fans raving: Jessie J, Channing Tatum’s girlfriend, posted a photo on Instagram that has her fans buzzing.

Ronaldo rape case moves venues: The Cristiano Ronaldo rape case has moved from a Nevada state court to federal court. The alleged victim dropped her case in Nevada and filed the same charges in federal court. Kathryn Mayorga claims the soccer superstar sexually assaulted her in 2009.

Davis preferred landing spots revealed: Anthony Davis would reportedly prefer to land with the Lakers, Clippers or Knicks.

Angel Hernandez sucks again again. pic.twitter.com/g43N9yRjpT — Max Wildstein (@MaxWildstein) June 5, 2019

