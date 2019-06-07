PM Roundup: Colleen Ballinger; Didi Gregorius Activated; Rafael Nadal Dominated Roger Federer

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is watching the clock count down to the weekend.

Colleen is headed to Broadway: Colleen Ballinger — known on YouTube as Miranda Sings — is headed to Broadway to star in “Waitress.”

Didi is back with the Yankees: Didi Gregorius has been activated eight months after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Nadal smoked Federer: Rafael Nadal dominated Roger Federer in straight sets on Friday to secure his place in the 2019 French Open Final. It’s the 12th time he’s reached the final and is 11-0 in finals appearances.

Tweet of the Day:

D-Day in numbers:

• 7,000 ships

• 132,000 men on the beaches

• 23,000 airborne troops dropped behind enemy lines

• 12,000 Allied aircraft & 10,000 vehicles On D-Day alone, 4,414 Allied troops were confirmed dead. #DDay75thAnniversaryhttps://t.co/TDkSAZ9zCK — CNN International (@cnni) June 6, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

5 Trade Options for Yankees After Missing on Dallas Keuchel

VIDEO: Bruins Fan Fight Features Beer Dousing, Random Steve Austin Entrance Music

Eagles Need Carson Wentz To Stay Healthy After Massive Extension

Audio: Dave Portnoy Believes HBO Real Sports Story on Barstool Will Be a Hit Piece

Around the Sports Internet:

Women’s World Cup predictions

Don’t count the Warriors out yet

The biggest NFL mistakes of the past decade

Potential fantasy football sleepers for 2019

Song of the Day: