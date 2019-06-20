PM Roundup: Aubrey Plaza; Latest NBA Rumors; Dan Gilbert Released From Hospital

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which does not expect to hear its name tonight during the 2019 NBA Draft. It’s planning on heading to Australia instead.

Aubrey battles hot ones: Aubrey Plaza is in the new “Child’s Play” movie and to promote it she went on “Hot Ones.” She managed to shoot milk out of her nose on the show. It’s worth a watch.

Latest NBA Rumors: All the latest NBA rumors as the 2019 NBA Draft approaches. The Knicks appear locked in on R.J. Barrett at No. 3 and they could work out a sign-and-trade for Kevin Durant.

Gilbert released from hospital: Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert has been released from the hospital after suffering a stroke last month.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Rays ‘Exploring’ Splitting Time Between Tampa and Montreal

Warriors and Kevin Durant Could Reportedly Work Out Wild ‘Delayed’ Sign-and-Trade with Knicks

Minor Leaguer Forgets How to Baseball, Throws Ball to Fan While Winning Run Circles Bases

2019 NBA Draft Rumors: Knicks Locked On R.J. Barrett, Fourth Pick Up For Grabs

Around the Sports Internet:

What are the Lakers’ next moves in free agency?

Zion Williamson facing $100 million lawsuit on eve of NBA draft

Realistic draft night trades we could see

Oklahoma landed yet another top-level quarterback recruit

Song of the Day: