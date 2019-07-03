PM Roundup: Emily Ratajkowski; Kawhi Leonard Watch Continues; The NBA's Post-Warriors Era Will Be Fun

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which hates these blurred lines.
Emily doing her Instagram thing: Emily Ratajkowski is back to her old ways on Instagram, showing off her tan lines in a racy photo.
Consequences of Kawhi’s decision: A look at the consequences for each team involved as Kawhi Leonard has yet to make his decision in free agency.
Post-Warriors era should be fun: The NBA’s post-Warriors era is upon us and it looks like it’s going to be really fun.
