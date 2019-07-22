PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Face Rape Charges; Wizards Offer Beal Massive Extension

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe Cole and Lily broke up! Oh my God you guys!
Lili is single: Lili Reinhart and her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse have reportedly split after nearly two years of dating.
Ronaldo won’t face rape charges: Cristiano Ronaldo will not face criminal charges after woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in Las Vegas in 2009.
Wizards offer Beal extension: The Washington Wizards have offered Bradley Beal a three-year, $111 million contract extension. Beal would be eligible to sign it on Friday.
