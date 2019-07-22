PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Face Rape Charges; Wizards Offer Beal Massive Extension

Lili Reinhart

PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Face Rape Charges; Wizards Offer Beal Massive Extension

PM Roundup

PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Cristiano Ronaldo Won't Face Rape Charges; Wizards Offer Beal Massive Extension

By 2 hours ago

By: |

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which can’t believe Cole and Lily broke up! Oh my God you guys!

Lili is single: Lili Reinhart and her Riverdale co-star Cole Sprouse have reportedly split after nearly two years of dating.

Ronaldo won’t face rape charges: Cristiano Ronaldo will not face criminal charges after woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in Las Vegas in 2009.

Wizards offer Beal extension: The Washington Wizards have offered Bradley Beal a three-year, $111 million contract extension. Beal would be eligible to sign it on Friday.

Tweet of the Day:

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Odell Beckham Jr. Considered Retiring at 24

Dan Le Batard Off Radio Today, But Not Suspended By ESPN

LSU’s New Football Locker Rooms Are Ridiculous

Jon Jones Charged with Battery For Alleged Incident Involving Cocktail Waitress

Around the Sports Internet:

The Lions are actually close to competing

Seahawks DT Jarran Reed suspended six games after domestic violence incident

Can Karl-Anthony Towns turn the Timberwolves around?

10 MLB prospects that could be dealt at the deadline

Song of the Day:

, , , , PM Roundup

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home