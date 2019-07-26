Canelo Alvarez Update: Bad News, Everyone

In the latest Canelo Alvarez update, the boxing superstar is once again involved in negotiations with Sergey Derevyanchenko, per Mike Coppinger of The Athletic.

Source tells @TheAthleticBOX DAZN has now approved Sergey Derevyanchenko as the next opponent for Canelo Alvarez, and there’s no condition attached that Canelo must fight GGG afterward. The Canelo side and Derevyanchenko side are engaged in negotiations — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) July 26, 2019

As I wrote earlier this week, but this would be an incredibly disappointing matchup, as Derevyanchenko just is not on Canelo’s level. Especially given there have been rumors Canelo could be getting in the ring with the dangerous Sergey Kovalev next.

Fighting the mostly-unknown Derevyanchenko would also ensure the boxing world would have to wait even longer for the trilogy fight between Canelo and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin. Which is still the money fight to be made in the sport. A fight against Derevyanchenko would be easy, lackluster, and a waste of time.

