PM Roundup: Hannah Brown; Latest MLB Trade Rumors; CJ McCollum Gets Huge Payday

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which has still not been traded by TBL.

Hannah again: Yep, it’s Hannah Brown Day again here on PMR, as part two of The Bachelorette finale airs tonight.

Latest MLB trade rumors: All the latest MLB trade deadline rumors including all the latest news surrounding Noah Syndergaard.

McCollum gets paid: CJ McCollum and the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to a massive three-year, $100 million contract extension. The new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season, keeping McCollum in Portland for the long haul.

Tweet of the Day:

Jon Gruden on backup quarterback battle: “This Nate Peterman is growing on me.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 30, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

Around the Sports Internet:

