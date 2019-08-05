PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Evan Mobley Commits to USC; Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona's U.S. Tour

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not ready for Monday to hit.

Lili and Cole still together?: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may not have actually broken up. After weeks of speculation, we now have evidence the pair may still be together after Reinhart penned him a love poem for his birthday.

Mobley commits to USC: Prep basketball star Evan Mobley has committed to USC. Considered by many to be the top high school basketball player in the country, Mobley will be staying close to home for college.

Messi to miss U.S. tour: Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s U.S. tour due to a calf injury.

Tweet of the Day:

Best HOF bust ever? pic.twitter.com/w3Zp61DSb2 — Ben & Woods (@BenAndWoods) August 5, 2019

