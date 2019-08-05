PM Roundup: Lili Reinhart; Evan Mobley Commits to USC; Lionel Messi to Miss Barcelona's U.S. Tour

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which was not ready for Monday to hit.
Lili and Cole still together?: Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse may not have actually broken up. After weeks of speculation, we now have evidence the pair may still be together after Reinhart penned him a love poem for his birthday.
View this post on Instagram
I’m proud to say that I use social media to show myself in a real and unedited way. I never try to hide anything or fool anyone into thinking I’m something that I’m not. That’s why I’m proud to support @aerie for encouraging us to embrace our bodies, as they are. With every use of the hashtag #AerieREAL, @Aerie is donating $1 to @NEDA, the National Eating Disorders Association (up to $50K). #aeriepartner
Mobley commits to USC: Prep basketball star Evan Mobley has committed to USC. Considered by many to be the top high school basketball player in the country, Mobley will be staying close to home for college.
Messi to miss U.S. tour: Lionel Messi will miss Barcelona’s U.S. tour due to a calf injury.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
40 Under 40: Sports Media Talents 2019
The Cleveland Indians Are Cyber-Bullying Colin Cowherd
Dan Le Batard Got Emotional in Final Local Hour on 790 the Ticket
Jim Rome Makes Radio Hall of Fame
Around the Sports Internet:
Life as an undrafted free agent in the NFL
MLB releases full postseason schedule
NFL coach hot seat rankings
Song of the Day:
Comments