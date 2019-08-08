PM Roundup: Taylor Swift; Team USA Turns Down Carmelo Anthony; Texans Trade for Duke Johnson

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which is so ready for this week to be over.
Taylor covers Vogue: Taylor Swift is on the cover of Vogue’s September issue. In the interview, she talks about her new music, sexism, standing up for herself and much more.
Carmelo won’t join Team USA: Carmelo Anthony’s request to join Team USA at the FIBA World Cup this summer has been turned down. Anthony won three Olympic gold medals and a bronze during his international career.
Johnson to the Texans: The Houston Texans landed running back Duke Johnson in a trade with the Cleveland Brown on Thursday. The Browns received a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft that could become a third-rounder.
