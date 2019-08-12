PM Roundup: Katy Perry; Tate Martell Won't be Miami's QB1; Oral History of the 1994 MLB Strike

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which couldn’t be happier about the latest Tate Martell news.
Katy faces sexual harassment claim: Katy Perry is being accused of sexual harassment by her “Teenage Dream” video co-star.
Martell not QB1: Tate Martell has not won Miami’s starting quarterback job. Martell, a trash-talking transfer from Ohio State who was immediately eligible to play at “The U” won’t be starting for the Hurricanes.
Looking back 25 years after baseball’s last strike: A look back and oral history of the 1994 Major League Baseball strike.
Tweet of the Day:
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Around the Sports Internet:
Song of the Day:
