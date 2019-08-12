PM Roundup: Katy Perry; Tate Martell Won't be Miami's QB1; Oral History of the 1994 MLB Strike

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which couldn’t be happier about the latest Tate Martell news.

Katy faces sexual harassment claim: Katy Perry is being accused of sexual harassment by her “Teenage Dream” video co-star.

Martell not QB1: Tate Martell has not won Miami’s starting quarterback job. Martell, a trash-talking transfer from Ohio State who was immediately eligible to play at “The U” won’t be starting for the Hurricanes.

Looking back 25 years after baseball’s last strike: A look back and oral history of the 1994 Major League Baseball strike.

Tweet of the Day:

Nice moment post-match as Pogba stopped Pulisic for some words of encouragement beyond the standard handshake. So along with the beautiful dimes he dropped during the match, Pogba delivers an assist for Chelsea too. #Class pic.twitter.com/JoEuvFWNii — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) August 11, 2019

In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:

MLB Releases 2020 Regular Season Schedule, Opening Day Set

NFL Power Rankings 1-32

Ringer Editorial Staffers Announce a Union

NBA Schedule 2019 Leaks

Around the Sports Internet:

T.J. Hockenson could be the next Rob Gronkowski

Here are some fantastic overreactions to the first week of the preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly won the Antonio Brown trade

Fernando Tatis Jr. is the future of baseball. And the future is damn bright.

Song of the Day: