PM Roundup: Britt Robertson; Christian Coleman Could Face Suspension; Four MLB Free Agents on the Decline

Britt and KJ starring together: Britt Robertson and real-life boyfriend KJ Apa will be starring in a movie together. The trailer is out now.
Guess what today is?? The live 24 hr streamathon for @campanuenue …check out their Facebook page and join me at 3pm to kick start this sucker. I might be bidding some cool things. Or maybe I'll just be hanging. The main goal is to raise this money!!! 50k by tomorrow so go to savecampanuenue.com to donate and share the info. Also come hangout with me at the streamathon! See ya there!
Coleman to be suspended?: American sprinter Christian Coleman could be suspended for missing three drug tests in the last year. Coleman is the reigning U.S. national champion in the 100-meter dash and has the top time in the world this year.
MLB free agents on the decline: A look at four soon-to-be MLB free agents who are steeply on the decline.
