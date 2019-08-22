Adam Lefkoe Talks New Bleacher Report Show, Career Path, the GQ Profile Phenomenon

Adam Lefkoe, who hosts The Lefkoe Show and the new Ditch the Playbook with Lefkoe show for Bleacher Report, joins the podcast this week! We discussed:
- The bets he put down in Vegas for the upcoming NFL season
- Jerry Jones vs. Ezekiel Elliott
- Whether participating in GQ profiles is ultimately worth it for football players
- Mount Rushmore of dream interviews for him
- Coming up through 5+ years in local news
Hope you enjoy!
