Adam Lefkoe Talks New Bleacher Report Show, Career Path, the GQ Profile Phenomenon

Adam Lefkoe, who hosts The Lefkoe Show and the new Ditch the Playbook with Lefkoe show for Bleacher Report, joins the podcast this week! We discussed:

The bets he put down in Vegas for the upcoming NFL season

Jerry Jones vs. Ezekiel Elliott

Whether participating in GQ profiles is ultimately worth it for football players

Mount Rushmore of dream interviews for him

Coming up through 5+ years in local news

Hope you enjoy!

PAST GLASS HALF EMPTY PODCASTS:

▶Fran Fraschilla Talks TBT, Craziest Game He Ever Saw, Up and Coming College Hoops Coaches

▶Dan Orlovsky on NFL Bold Predictions, Excelling at the Telestrator, and UConn Conference Realignment

▶Adam Amin on Calling Nathan’s Hot Dog Contest, Juggling Insane Amount of Roles

▶Discussing Media and the Arc Back to SI With Jimmy Traina

▶ Chatting With Boog Sciambi

▶Prince and Cecil Fielder Talk Grilling, Baseball Memories, and Thoughts on Analytics

▶Eric Bischoff Discusses AEW, Formation of NWO, Silver King

▶Surveying the NBA Playoff and Free Agency Landscape With Rob Perez

▶Conrad Thompson Talks Starrcast, Podcast Industry, State of the Mortgage Business

▶Bill Pidto Discusses New MSG Show, Material Belonging He’d Trade for Zion, ESPN Heyday

▶Cassidy Hubbarth Talks Harden / CP3 Interview, Hoop Streams, Juggling Work and New Motherhood

▶Arash Markazi discussed losing 105 pounds in six months, leaving ESPN for LA Times

▶BJ Armstrong talks Derrick Rose doc, mid-90s trade demand, epic MJ gambling story

▶Jeff Passan on Ronald Ocuña’s team-friendly deal, and becoming an insider at ESPN

▶ Pat McAfee Discusses If He’d Ever Wrestle in WWE, Epic Peyton Manning Story, And More

▶ Chris Russo Talks Holdup With Harper and Machado, Sports Media Philosophy

▶ Basketball Talk With ESPN NBA Reporters Nick Friedell and Malika Andrews

▶ A Conversation With Michael Mulvihill, EVP Research, League Operations, and Strategy at FOX Sports

▶ Rob Stone Talks MLS Cup on FOX, USMNT Future, 8-Team Playoff

More on the next page!