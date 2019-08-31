Seahawks, Texans Reportedly Agree to Deal For Jadeveon Clowney

One of this summer’s holdout situations may be coming to an end quite soon. The Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans have reportedly agreed to a deal that would send Jadeveon Clowney to Seattle, pending physicals, as reported by Jay Glazer.

Scoopage: SEA & HOU have agreed to trade parameters re: Jadeveon Clowney contingent upon Clowney & other players involved passing physicals. Still lot of moving parts but believed Clowney, who rejected going to Miami at first, is headed for his physical with Hawks. @NFLONFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) August 31, 2019

Reports swirled earlier in the week that Clowney would eventually end up in Miami one way or another, but it seems those reports never came to fruition. Seattle always made the most sense out of the rumored destinations for Clowney; they need someone to replace Frank Clark’s production after they traded him to Kansas City, and had the draft capital to get a deal done.

Whether or not Seattle plans to give Clowney a big deal remains to be seen. They did sign Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner to big extensions over the offseason, and while Clowney is quite good, he’s not making or breaking their championship hopes, now or in the future. The return for Clowney should shed some light on that matter.