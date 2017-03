Justin Thomas is currently four-strokes behind leader Lee Westwood in first-round action of theĀ WGC-Mexico Championship. On the par-4 fifth hole, he holed a pretty spectacular punch shot from 100 yards out.

Thomas has had a blistering start to his 2017 season with three wins — the CIMB Classic, the SBS Tournament of Champions, and the Sony Open already under his belt along with a sub-60 round 59.